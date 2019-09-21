Best Signs From ESPN's 'College GameDay' at Georgia-Notre Dame

Check out the best signs from Athens.

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2019

ESPN's College GameDay took a trip to Athens for Week 4 for the weekend's only top-10 showdown between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame. Arguably the top non-conference game of the 2019 season, Saturday night's clash will showcase two of the country's best teams.

The last time these two teams met, the Bulldogs edged the Irish at Notre Dame Stadium 20–19 in 2017. This year’s contest has major College Football Playoff implications on the line–a win would be a huge resume boost and a bit of a safety net for the rest of the season.

ESPN host Maria Taylor is a former Georgia two-sport athlete, adding even more hype to the traveling pregame shows usual broadcast.

Check out all the best signs from Saturday's show:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

