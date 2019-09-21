LSU's Joe Burrow Continues His Hunt for the Heisman Trophy vs. Vanderbilt

Getty Images

Burrow tallied 357 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of Saturday's clash alone.

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2019

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't messing around on Saturday, putting his early-season Heisman Trophy push on full display against Vanderbilt with a monster first half. Through two quarters, Burrow completed 18-of-24 attempts for 357 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and continued to dominate after halftime.

Burrow's impressive passing yards were the most in a first half by any player against an SEC defense in at least the last 15 years, according to the SEC Network broadcast. His performance, which comes under the Tigers' new lethal spread offense, came days after his Heisman odds in Vegas surged.

Sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was Burrow's top target, tallying three touchdowns and 199 yards on seven catches in the first half. Among Chase's first-half feats were a 64-yard catch-and-run score and a 51-yarder.

Burrow tossed for his fifth and sixth passing touchdowns of the game in the third quarter, extending the Tigers lead over the Commodores and connecting with Chase once again to give the star receiver his fourth score of the game. Burrow was averaging over 13 yards per completion by the third.

Going into Saturday's SEC clash, Burrow was the only quarterback over the past 20 seasons to have an 83% completion percentage and more than 1,100 passing yards in his first three games.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message