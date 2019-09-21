LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't messing around on Saturday, putting his early-season Heisman Trophy push on full display against Vanderbilt with a monster first half. Through two quarters, Burrow completed 18-of-24 attempts for 357 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and continued to dominate after halftime.

Burrow's impressive passing yards were the most in a first half by any player against an SEC defense in at least the last 15 years, according to the SEC Network broadcast. His performance, which comes under the Tigers' new lethal spread offense, came days after his Heisman odds in Vegas surged.

Sophomore wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was Burrow's top target, tallying three touchdowns and 199 yards on seven catches in the first half. Among Chase's first-half feats were a 64-yard catch-and-run score and a 51-yarder.

Burrow tossed for his fifth and sixth passing touchdowns of the game in the third quarter, extending the Tigers lead over the Commodores and connecting with Chase once again to give the star receiver his fourth score of the game. Burrow was averaging over 13 yards per completion by the third.

Going into Saturday's SEC clash, Burrow was the only quarterback over the past 20 seasons to have an 83% completion percentage and more than 1,100 passing yards in his first three games.