Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Dominates Michigan in First Half, Leaves With Cramps

Taylor sprinted for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter against Michigan. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2019

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor continued his dominant start to the season on Saturday against Michigan, sprinting for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. 

Taylor found the end zone twice in the game's first 13 minutes at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. The junior plunged into the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run on Wisconsin's first drive, then sprinted for a 72-yard TD on the Badgers' third possession.

The Heisman candidate didn't add to his impressive stat line after his second touchdown run. Taylor exited the game in the second quarter with cramps and is questionable to return in the second half, per the Badgers.

Taylor entered Saturday's matchup with 237 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns in 2019. He rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Wisconsin's Week 2 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 7. 

Wisconsin's offense didn't slow without Taylor in the second quarter. The Badgers drove 80 yards against Michigan on 15 plays to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

