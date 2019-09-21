Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor continued his dominant start to the season on Saturday against Michigan, sprinting for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Taylor found the end zone twice in the game's first 13 minutes at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc. The junior plunged into the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run on Wisconsin's first drive, then sprinted for a 72-yard TD on the Badgers' third possession.

Go ahead, Superman 🔥🔥@JayT23 breaks loose for his second TD of the game! pic.twitter.com/LUZ44JkZuL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

The Heisman candidate didn't add to his impressive stat line after his second touchdown run. Taylor exited the game in the second quarter with cramps and is questionable to return in the second half, per the Badgers.

#Badgers injury update: RB Jonathan Taylor (cramps) is questionable to return — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) September 21, 2019

Taylor entered Saturday's matchup with 237 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns in 2019. He rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Wisconsin's Week 2 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 7.

Wisconsin's offense didn't slow without Taylor in the second quarter. The Badgers drove 80 yards against Michigan on 15 plays to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.