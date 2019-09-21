No. 6 Ohio State hosts Miami (OH) on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Buckeyes showed their dominance in last Saturday's Big Ten opener vs. Indiana, putting up big numbers on both sides of the ball in the 51–10 win. A few weeks ago many were wondering just how good they would be. That question was answered, at least in the short term, after a 42-0 win vs. Cincinnati in Week 2.

Expect to see the run game thrive against Miami with J.K. Dobbins in the backfield. Ohio State is averaging 271 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Justin Fields has thrived so far in an offensive system that is averaging 228 passing yards per game. His go-to target has been wide receiver Chris Olave, who has five receiving touchdowns and is averaging 18.4 yards per catch. While the defense is close to an entirely new unit, co-defensive coordinators Greg Mattison and Jeff Hafley have kept things at a high level for the Buckeyes.

Although the Buckeyes dominated Indiana, the same can't be said for Miami last weekend in a 35–13 loss. Quarterback Brett Gabbert went 10-for-18 with 143 yards and no touchdowns. Miami's most productive wide receiver last week was Dominique Robinson, who caught two balls for a total of 46 yards. The team’s lone win came in a 48-17 win vs. Tennessee Tech.