Find out how to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern in a Big Ten clash on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Northwestern hosts Michigan State at Ryan Field in a Big Ten clash on Saturday.
Michigan State is coming off a 10–7 loss to Arizona State after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having 12 players on the field.
Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass in a 30–14 win over UNLV last weekend. He went 12-for-25 with 165 yards. Running back Drake Anderson had 26 carries with 141 yards and one touchdown.
How to Watch:
Time: Noon ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.