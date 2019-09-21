Northwestern hosts Michigan State at Ryan Field in a Big Ten clash on Saturday.

Michigan State is coming off a 10–7 loss to Arizona State after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having 12 players on the field.

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass in a 30–14 win over UNLV last weekend. He went 12-for-25 with 165 yards. Running back Drake Anderson had 26 carries with 141 yards and one touchdown.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.