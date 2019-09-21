No. 11 Michigan, who has underperformed in its first two games of the season, will face its biggest test so far on the road at No. 13 Wisconsin. It marks the Big Ten opener for both squads.

How to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: noon ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free with a seven-day free trial.

An extra week of preparation is definitely to Michigan’s advantage after two lackluster performances that included a 24-21 overtime win vs. Army on Sept. 7. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was tight-lipped during his weekly press conference, choosing not to focus on the team’s underdog status. Michigan has not won at Camp Randall Stadium in its past four tries, its most recent victory coming in 2001.

If the Wolverines offensive line can do its job and keep Shea Patterson upright, they will have a much better shot a winning. Patterson has had his fair share of struggles to begin the season. Patterson went 19-for-29 with 209 yards and no touchdown passes vs. Army. However, against Middle Tennessee in a 40-21 win, he had three touchdown passes.

It may be just a few weeks into the college football season, but Wisconsin is at the top of plenty of important categories. Wisconsin leads the nation in third down conversions, leads the nation in third down defense, leads the nation with the fewest penalties, leads the nation in time of possession, leads the nation in total defense, and leads the nation in the fewest first downs allowed.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has been steady and even explosive, working well with the deep and talented receiving corps to take advantage of all the attention paid to Jonathan Taylor. In the Badgers 61-0 drubbing vs. Central Michigan, Coan went an impressive 26-for-33 with 363 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor also had 19 carries for 102 yards. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in six balls for 130 yards.