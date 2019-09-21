Nebraska and Illinois open Big Ten play on Saturday night when the Huskers travel to face the Fighting Illini in a primetime matchup.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Both squads come in with 2–1 record after Nebraska dominated Northern Illinois last weekend with a 44–8 win. Illinois took a 34–31 loss to Eastern Michigan.

The Fighting Illini got off to a fast start with 17 first-quarter points last weekend, but with under two minutes left and the game tied at 31, Eastern Michigan pulled off the win with a last-second field goal. Reggie Corbin is Illinois' leading rusher on the season with 180 yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Smalling leads the receivers with 159 yards and one touchdown this season. As a team, Illinois is outscoring its opponents 104–60.

On defense, Dele Harding leads the team with 30 total tackles. He also has one interception on the season. Oluwole Betiku Jr. leads the team with 7.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks, which is half of the team's total.

Nebraska heads into Big Ten after an impressive victory over Northern Illinois last Saturday at home. Nebraska opened a 16–0 lead early in the second quarter and never looked back, holding NIU without a touchdown. The Huskers accumulated 525 yards of total offense, including over 200 yards both rushing and passing. The win was important for Nebraska after losing a 34–31 overtime heartbreaker to Colorado the week before.

Nebraska holds a 12-3-1 all-time edge in the series, including a 3-2-1 record in games played at Illinois. Nebraska is 5–1 against the Fighting Illini since joining the Big Ten, with the lone setback a 14–13 loss in 2015.