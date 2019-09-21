Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields exploded with six touchdowns in the second quarter of the Buckeyes' matchup against Miami (OH) on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had a rough start out of the gate when Fields was sacked during their first possession and fumbled the ball, which the RedHawks returned for a safety. Miami (OH) kicked a field goal on the following possession to take an early 5–0 lead over Ohio State.

J.K. Dobbins didn't let the RedHawks stay ahead for long and put the Buckeyes up 7–5 with a 26-yard touchdown run halfway through the first quarter.

Fields quickly got to work and opened the second quarter with a 53-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Hill. On Ohio State's next two possessions, Fields showed off his speed by adding back-to-back touchdowns on the ground. He added another three through the air before the quarter ended, including connecting with Benjimen Victor on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

According to ESPN, Fields is the first player to have four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the first half since Louisville's Lamar Jackson in 2016.

Justin Fields Halftime Stats:



259 total yards

6 total TDs



Is that good, @OhioStateFB? 😅 pic.twitter.com/LlfP3XDAEe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Binjimen Victor with the great catch in the back of the end zone! @OhioStateFB now leads 42-5 😬 pic.twitter.com/vV4zz13Typ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

That's now 35 unanswered points for @OhioStateFB 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/2949TUqZ3Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Justin Fields gets his second rushing TD of the day! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Kt0E23HGnj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

Justin Fields has accessed the launch codes 🚀💪



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/e69jsVbwk4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 21, 2019

Fields finished the first half going 14-for-21 with 223 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added an additional 36 rushing yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio State enter halftime up 49–5.