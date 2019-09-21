Oregon vs. Stanford Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Oregon vs. Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 21.

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2019

No. 16 Oregon will visit Stanford this weekend on Sept. 21 for a Pac-12 Saturday night showdown under the lights.

The Ducks hit the road at 2–1 on the young season after following a season-opening loss to Auburn with two consecutive wins, the most recent of which came over Montana. Oregon's 35–3 win was fueled by 316 passing yards and five touchdowns from quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Cardinal (1–2) are coming off of a 45–27 loss to UCF. QB K.J. Costello completed 21-of-44 attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

