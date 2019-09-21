Rutgers celebrated a touchdown against Boston College on Saturday as only the Scarlet Knights could as center Mike Maietti punched quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the face.

Sitkowski completed a 74-yard touchdown pass to wideout Raheem Blackshear to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter. The sophomore QB turned to celebrate with his offensive lineman but was met only by Maietti's fist. Just a typical afternoon in Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights didn't reach the end zone again in the first half after Maietti's punch. Boston College entered halftime with a 17-13 lead before seizing a 24-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Rutgers entered Saturday's matchup at 1–1 in 2019 after a 30-0 loss to Iowa in Week 2.