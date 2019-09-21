Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski Takes Punch to the Face From Center in TD Celebration

Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski remained in the game despite the punch from center Mike Maietti. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2019

Rutgers celebrated a touchdown against Boston College on Saturday as only the Scarlet Knights could as center Mike Maietti punched quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the face. 

Sitkowski completed a 74-yard touchdown pass to wideout Raheem Blackshear to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter. The sophomore QB turned to celebrate with his offensive lineman but was met only by Maietti's fist. Just a typical afternoon in Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights didn't reach the end zone again in the first half after Maietti's punch. Boston College entered halftime with a 17-13 lead before seizing a 24-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Rutgers entered Saturday's matchup at 1–1 in 2019 after a 30-0 loss to Iowa in Week 2. 

