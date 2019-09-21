No. 2 Alabama hosts Southern Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide enter the contest undefeated (3–0) after making easy work of Duke, New Mexico State and South Carolina to start their season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains a top Heisman Trophy candidate after throwing a career-best 444 yards with five touchdowns against the Gamecocks.

The Golden Eagles improved to 2–1 after beating Troy 47–42 last weekend. Wide receiver Jaylond Adams returned a kickoff 100 yards early in the fourth quarter to help Southern Mississippi escape Troy.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.