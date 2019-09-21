Tennessee vs. Florida: Watch SEC Football Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Tennessee visit Tallahassee on Saturday, Sept. 21. 

By Emily Caron
September 21, 2019

Tennessee will take a trip to Tallahassee on Saturday, Sept. 21 to take on No. 9 Florida.

The Vols sit at 1–2 going into this weekend's clash in Gator territory after securing their first win of the season in Week 3. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano went 7-of-8 for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the 45–0 win over Chattanooga. 

Florida is without a loss entering Week 4 after wins over in-state rival Miami, Tennessee-Martin and Kentucky. QB Feleipe Franks completed 12-of-17 attempts in last week's win over the Wildcats for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

