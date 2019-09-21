UCF will look to stay undefeated on Saturday in a matchup at Pitt. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Knights have cruised to three consecutive victories to start the season, including a 45-27 win over Stanford on Sept. 14. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel shredded the Cardinal with 347 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Pitt enters the contest 1–2, with each loss coming to top-25 teams. The Panthers opened their season with a 30-14 loss to Virginia, then lost 17-10 to Penn State on Sept. 14. Their lone win of the season was a 20-10 victory over Ohio.

UCF enters Saturday 28–1 since 2017, with the lone loss coming against LSU in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl.

How to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.