UCF vs. Pittsburgh: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch UCF visit Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 21. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2019

UCF will look to stay undefeated on Saturday in a matchup at Pitt. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Knights have cruised to three consecutive victories to start the season, including a 45-27 win over Stanford on Sept. 14. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel shredded the Cardinal with 347 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Pitt enters the contest 1–2, with each loss coming to top-25 teams. The Panthers opened their season with a 30-14 loss to Virginia, then lost 17-10 to Penn State on Sept. 14. Their lone win of the season was a 20-10 victory over Ohio.

UCF enters Saturday 28–1 since 2017, with the lone loss coming against LSU in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl. 

How to watch Saturday's game: 

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ABC

Live stream: Watch the game live online with WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message