No. 22 Washington faces BYU in a matchup Saturday, Sept. 21 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T.

The Huskies are 2-1 to start the season. The team opened with a win over Eastern Washington, then added a loss to Cal in Week 2. The team most recently beat Hawaii 52-20 last week.

The Rebels are also 2-1 to start the year after opening with a loss to Utah. BYU then beat Tennessee and USC.

Washington is 6-4 in their history, with the most recent meeting going to the Huskies last year.

How to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN