Washington vs. BYU Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch No. 22 Washington vs. BYU on Saturday, Sept. 21.

By SI Wire
September 21, 2019

No. 22 Washington faces BYU in a matchup Saturday, Sept. 21 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. 

The Huskies are 2-1 to start the season. The team opened with a win over Eastern Washington, then added a loss to Cal in Week 2. The team most recently beat Hawaii 52-20 last week.

The Rebels are also 2-1 to start the year after opening with a loss to Utah. BYU then beat Tennessee and USC.

Washington is 6-4 in their history, with the most recent meeting going to the Huskies last year. 

How to watch the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ABC

Live StreamWatchESPN

