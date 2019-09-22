Five-Star QB Bryce Young Commits to Alabama, Flips From USC

Five-star quarterback Bryce Young flipped his commitment to Alabama after decommitting from USC. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

Young had previously announced his intention to attend USC in July 2018 before his junior year at Mater Dei High School (Calif.). He took a visit to Alabama over the weekend, announcing his change Sunday. 

"It was a really hard decision," Young told 247 Sports. "I had a great relationships with the USC staff, they have been great with me this whole time and I have so much respect for coach Helton, coach Harrell and everyone else over there.

"For me, I just felt like this was the best thing for me. It definitely wasn’t an overnight decision."

Young will enroll in time for spring ball. Alabama currently is led by Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback with Mac Jones and Taulia Tagovailoa also at the position.

Young also had offers from Arizona State, Baylor and Auburn.

