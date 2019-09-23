Houston quarterback D'Eriq King is considering sitting out the rest of the season to preserve his final year of eligibility to use elsewhere, Fox 26 and the Houston Chronicle reported on Monday.

According to the outlets, King, a senior, may redshirt this season at Houston and transfer to another program in 2020. Since he has played only four games in 2019, he would be eligible under the redshirt rule to preserve a year of eligibility.

King's father, Eric King, told Fox 26 that his son will indeed leave UH, though King said that his decision is not yet finalized. King said he'd make his decision at 5 p.m. local time on Monday.

"It's the best decision for him at this point," King's father said, per Fox 26. "Very, very tough (decision). He's got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered and do what's best for you."

In 2018, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns before being sidelined with a knee injury. He set the FBS record for consecutive games with a passing or rushing touchdown with 15 against Tulane on Thursday, passing former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow's record.

King has passed for 663 yards and six touchdowns in the first four games under new coach Dana Holgorsen.

One year ago, former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant announced he would transfer after taking a redshirt after playing in the first four games of the season. Bryant is now the starting quarterback at Missouri.