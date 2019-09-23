Opening Lines for Every Week 5 College Football Game

How big of a favorite is Washington over USC?
Week 5 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several big games to look forward to.
Below is a full list of the Week 5 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.
|Thursday, Sept. 26
|Navy at Memphis (-13.5)
|Friday, Sept. 27
|Duke at Virginia Tech (-6.5)
|Penn State (-8) at Maryland
|San Jose State at Air Force (-24)
|Arizona State at California (-3.5)
|Saturday, Sept. 28
|Northwestern at Wisconsin (-22)
|Wake Forest (-3) at Boston College
|UConn at Central Florida (-40)
|Central Michigan at Western Michigan (-18)
|SMU (-8) at USF
|Buffalo at Miami (OH) (-5)
|Georgia Tech at Temple (-9)
|NC State at Florida State (-6)
|Iowa State at Baylor (-3.5)
|BYU (-3.5) at Toledo
|Akron (-5.5) at U Mass
|Rutgers at Michigan (-29)