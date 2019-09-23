Opening Lines for Every Week 5 College Football Game

How big of a favorite is Washington over USC?

By Charlotte Carroll
September 23, 2019

Week 5 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several big games to look forward to. 

Below is a full list of the Week 5 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.

Thursday, Sept. 26
Navy at Memphis (-13.5)
Friday, Sept. 27
Duke at Virginia Tech (-6.5)
Penn State (-8) at Maryland
San Jose State at Air Force (-24)
Arizona State at California (-3.5)
Saturday, Sept. 28
Northwestern at Wisconsin (-22)
Wake Forest (-3) at Boston College
UConn at Central Florida (-40)
Central Michigan at Western Michigan (-18)
SMU (-8) at USF
Buffalo at Miami (OH) (-5)
Georgia Tech at Temple (-9)
NC State at Florida State (-6)
Iowa State at Baylor (-3.5)
BYU (-3.5) at Toledo
Akron (-5.5) at U Mass
Rutgers at Michigan (-29)
Minnesota (-1) at Purdue
Louisiana (-3.5) at Georgia Southern
Middle Tenessee at Iowa (-24.5)
UNLV at Wyoming (-7)
Washington State at Utah (-8)
Fresno State (-19) at New Mexico State
Hawaii at Nevada (-2.5)
Stanford (-5.5) at Oregon State
Indiana at Michigan State (-14)
Clemson (-28.5) at UNC
Kentucky at South Carolina (-2.5)
Ole Miss at Alabama (-32.5)
Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt (-7)
Kansas at TCU (-20)
Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-7.5)
Mississippi State at Auburn (-9)
Texas Tech at Oklahoma (-24)
FAU at Charlotte (-2.5)
Virginia at Notre Dame (-11)
Cincinnati (-2.5) at Marshall
Eastern Carolina (-1.5) at Old Dominion
New Mexico at Liberty (-9)
Arkansas State at Troy (-3)
Southern Alabama at LA Monroe (-16.5)
UTEP at Southern Mississippi (-26.5)
LA Tech (-11.5) at Rice
UAB at Western Kentucky (-4.5)
Colorado State at Utah State (-22)
Ohio State (-15) at Nebraska
Houston (-3) at Northern Texas
Arkansas at Texas A&M (-22)
USC at Washington (-8)
UCLA at Arizona (-9)

