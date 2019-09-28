Purdue lost two of its most important players on the same play against Minnesota on Saturday.

Boilermakers QB Elijah Sindelar exited the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury as he was sacked. Sophomore wideout Rondale Moore had to helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Sindelar was taken to the locker room immediately after the hit, according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. He later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Moore was evaluated on the sideline before being taken on a cart into the locker room.

Moore was one of the NCAA's most productive receivers as a freshman in 2018. He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards, totaling 14 touchdowns from scrimmage. He was named one of SI's top 10 players in college football entering the 2019 season.

Sindelar is in his second season as Purdue's starter. He threw for 932 yards and nine touchdowns in just two starts prior to Saturday's contest and had just returned from a concussion that sidelined him the last two weeks.

Purdue entered Saturday at 1–2 after a 34–13 loss to TCU on Sept. 14.