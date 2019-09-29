Alabama is back at No. 1 in this week's AP Poll.
Alabama claimed the top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time this season after a blowout win over Ole Miss.
Clemson had been the No. 1 team in the poll for the first five weeks of the season, but struggled to beat unranked North Carolina on the road, needing a failed two-point conversion in the final minute to secure the win.
The Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team in the AP Poll for the 119th time and have been No. 1 at some point in 12 straight seasons.
Clemson is No. 2 followed by Georgia, and Ohio State. LSU is fifth, with Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida rounding out the Top 10.
SMU is in at No. 24, their first appearance in the poll since October 21, 1986.
Check out the latest AP Poll below.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. Washington
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Arizona State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Wake Forest
23. Virginia
24. SMU
25, Texas A&M