Alabama claimed the top spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time this season after a blowout win over Ole Miss.

Clemson had been the No. 1 team in the poll for the first five weeks of the season, but struggled to beat unranked North Carolina on the road, needing a failed two-point conversion in the final minute to secure the win.

The Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team in the AP Poll for the 119th time and have been No. 1 at some point in 12 straight seasons.

Clemson is No. 2 followed by Georgia, and Ohio State. LSU is fifth, with Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida rounding out the Top 10.

SMU is in at No. 24, their first appearance in the poll since October 21, 1986.

Check out the latest AP Poll below.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Texas

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Iowa

15. Washington

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Arizona State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Wake Forest

23. Virginia

24. SMU

25, Texas A&M