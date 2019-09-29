Rutgers Fires Chris Ash As Head Coach

Chris Ash was fired as Rutgers head coach a day after Scarlet Knights were routed 52-0 by Michigan.

By Scooby Axson
September 29, 2019

Chris Ash was fired as Rutgers coach in the middle of his fourth season a day after the Scarlet Knights were routed 52-0 by Michigan, the school announced.

Offensive coordinator John McNulty was also dismissed.

"We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our university,” athletics director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. "This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes."

Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will be the acting head coach for the rest of the season.

Ash went 8–32 in his time at Rutgers, including 1–3 this season. The school will pay Ash nearly $9 million to buy him out. His 2019 salary was set at $2.3 million salary and was owed $7.5 million through the 2022 season.

Rutgers ranks next to last in the Big Ten in scoring offense, rushing offense, and total offense. The defense is even worse, ranking last in the conference in scoring defense, rushing defense, and next to last in total defense.

The Scarlet Knights have not had a winning season since 2014.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message