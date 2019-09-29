Chris Ash was fired as Rutgers coach in the middle of his fourth season a day after the Scarlet Knights were routed 52-0 by Michigan, the school announced.

Offensive coordinator John McNulty was also dismissed.

"We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our university,” athletics director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. "This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes."

Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will be the acting head coach for the rest of the season.

Ash went 8–32 in his time at Rutgers, including 1–3 this season. The school will pay Ash nearly $9 million to buy him out. His 2019 salary was set at $2.3 million salary and was owed $7.5 million through the 2022 season.

Rutgers ranks next to last in the Big Ten in scoring offense, rushing offense, and total offense. The defense is even worse, ranking last in the conference in scoring defense, rushing defense, and next to last in total defense.

The Scarlet Knights have not had a winning season since 2014.