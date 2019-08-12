You know it's something special when a sport dedicates an entire week to to it. Rivalry Week might as well be a national holiday for college football fans, as schools face off against each other in matchups that spur excitement, hatred and bragging rights all at once. From existing head-to-heads that are contested each year to match-ups that hold historical significance, here are the top 10 rivalries in the history of college football.

10. Texas–Texas A&M

This game has been on hiatus since the Aggies spurned the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012. For years now, each side has contended it wants to play the other. Alas, no game has been scheduled.

9. Pitt–West Virginia

The Backyard Brawl, which began in 1895, will take a 10-year break before restarting in 2022. Both fan bases have it circled.

8. Mississippi State–Ole Miss

Arguably the ugliest, nastiest series in all of college football. In Mississippi, there is Christmas, Easter and Egg Bowl day.

7. Florida State–Miami

This is one streaky series. The ‘Noles won seven straight starting in 2010 after the Hurricanes won six straight beginning in 2000. In fact, going back to its inception in 1951, we've had two streaks of seven, one of six, two of five and one of four.

6. Georgia–Florida

Bring your cocktails! The Gators and Bulldogs have been battling in Jacksonville every year since 1996. The winner of the game usually puts itself into the driver's seat of the SEC East race.

5. Notre Dame–USC

Only a world war could stop this rivalry—and it did. The Irish and Trojans have played every year with the exception of 1943–45, during World War II.

4. Army–Navy

If you need an explanation as to why this makes the list, then you've never been—and you should go.

3. Texas–Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry features the Big 12's dynamic duo. UT or OU has won the Big 12 or shared the title in 12 of the last 15 years.

2. Ohio State–Michigan

This one's been lopsided for a while—a long while (the Buckeyes have won 14 of 15), in fact, but it's still an annual hate-filled fest.

1. Alabama–Auburn

The Iron Bowl takes the top spot because of both its pedigree of powerhouse programs and its pure in-state hatred.