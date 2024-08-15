28-Year-Old Ex-MLB Player Ready to Start College Football Career at SEC School
You're never too old to complete your college degree.
In this case, you're never too old to play college football.
Former Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Monte Harrison, who played 50 games at the major league level from 2020-22, is now headed to college at the University of Arkansas, where he will be a 29-year-old true freshman wide receiver for the Razorbacks this fall.
Harrison, who was selected with the No. 50 pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball player draft, passed up an opportunity to go to the University of Nebraska, where he committed to play both football and baseball. Harrison was a four-star football prospect in the Class of 2014.
Since he never attended college and turned pro in baseball right out of high school, Harrison, who turns 29 on Saturday, Aug. 17, has four years of college football eligibility remaining. Here's a picture of Harrison at Arkansas practice on Thursday.
Harrison made the major leagues, but after playing in only 50 games across three seasons, decided to hang up the cleats. He hit .176 with two home runs, six RBI and seven stolen bases.
Time will tell whether or not Harrison will play significant snaps for the Razorbacks, but Harrison's story is certainly one to monitor in the 2024 football season and beyond.