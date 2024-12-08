Alabama AD Greg Byrne’s Message on Being Left Out of CFP Raises Eyebrows
Sunday afternoon saw the Alabama Crimson Tide get left out of the College Football Playoff’s 12-team field in a decision that made some waves among the CFB community.
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban gave his honest thoughts on the omission, and current Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also shared a sobering take on social media.
In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), Byrne said he was “disappointed” with the committee’s decision to pass over the Crimson Tide in favor of the SMU Mustangs for the No. 11 seed.
Byrne also stated that he plans to reevaluate Alabama’s schedule in terms of playing non-conference games in the future.
“Disappointed with the outcome and felt we were one of the 12 best teams in the country,” wrote Byrne. “We had an extremely challenging schedule and recognize there were two games in particular that we did not perform as well as we should have.
“We have said that we would need to see how strength of schedule would be evaluated by the CFP. With this outcome, we will need to asses how many P4 non-conference games make sense in the future to put us in the best position to participate in the CFP. That is not good for college football.”
Bryne’s statement doesn’t come as a surprise—the politicking across the college football world was plentiful before the CFP committee’s, and it wasn’t going to suddenly stop just because the bracket was out. But college football fans immediately questioned the logic of Byrne’s complaints, specifically, what the heck does non-conference scheduling have to do with anything?
Alabama went undefeated in non-conference games, yet Byrne’s statement makes it seem like the Tide were punished unfairly by the committee by taking on a Blue Blood non-conference game and losing. That didn’t happen! All three of the Crimson Tide’s losses were to fellow SEC schools, including especially embarrassing showings against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.
Across social media, reporters and fans alike were quick to tweak Byrne for his faulty logic.
Byrne ended on an optimistic note, telling Bama fans that he stood behind coach Kalen DeBoer and hoped to “finish this season strong.”
“With that said, we do not need to hang our heads and now need to finish this season strong. We have a great group of young men who have led us with Coach DeBoer through the last year and we look forward to our opportunity in the @ReliaQuestBowl,” wrote Byrne.
Alabama finished with a 9-3 record in the 2024 season, going 3-1 against ranked teams.
The Crimson Tide will face Michigan in an SEC vs. Big Ten showdown in this year’s ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.