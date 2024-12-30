Alabama Bowl Record & History: How the Crimson Tide Have Performed Over the Years
Alabama and Michigan will face each other in a bowl game for the second year in a row, this time at the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. Last season, the two powerhouse schools played in the Rose Bowl during the College Football Playoff—a lot can change in one season.
This bowl game will look different for both teams as they both lost their championship-winning coaches with Nick Saban retiring and Jim Harbaugh leaving to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. This season, Kalen DeBoer has taken over at Alabama, whileSherrone Moore has become the head coach of Michigan.
This will be the sixth time Alabama and Michigan have faced each other in a bowl game, with the Wolverines holding a slight 3–2 advantage. Here's what you need to know about Alabama's bowl history.
Alabama Bowl Game History: How the Crimson Tide Have Fared
Alabama has played in 77 bowl games in their program's history, if you count the six College Football Playoff Championship games.
SEASON
BOWL
OPPONENT
RESULT
1925–26
Rose Bowl
Washington
W, 20–19
1926–27
Rose Bowl
Stanford
Tie, 7–7
1930–31
Rose Bowl
Washington State
W, 24–0
1934–35
Rose Bowl
Stanford
W, 29–13
1937–38
Rose Bowl
California
L, 13–0
1941–42
Cotton Bowl
Texas A&M
W, 29–21
1942–43
Orange Bowl
Boston College
W, 37–21
1944–45
Sugar Bowl
Duke
L, 29–26
1945–46
Rose Bowl
USC
W, 34–14
1947–48
Sugar Bowl
Texas
L, 27–7
1952–53
Orange Bowl
Syracuse
W, 61–6
1953–54
Cotton Bowl
Rice
L, 28–6
1959–60
Bluebonnet Bowl
Texas
Tie, 3–3
1961–62
Sugar Bowl
Arkansas
W, 10–3
1962–63
Orange Bowl
Oklahoma
W, 17–0
1963–64
Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss
W, 12–7
1964–65
Orange Bowl
Texas
L, 21–17
1965–66
Orange Bowl
Nebraska
W, 39–28
1966–67
Sugar Bowl
Nebraska
W, 34–7
1967–68
Cotton Bowl
Texas A&M
W, 20–16
1968–69
Gator Bowl
Missouri
L, 35–10
1969–70
Liberty Bowl
Colorado
L, 47–33
1970–71
Bluebonnet Bowl
Oklahoma
Tie, 24–24
1971–72
Orange Bowl
Nebraska
L, 38–6
1972–73
Cotton Bowl
Texas
L, 17–13
1973–74
Sugar Bowl
Notre Dame
L, 24–23
1974–75
Orange Bowl
Notre Dame
L, 13–11
1975–76
Sugar Bowl
Penn State
W, 13–6
1976–77
Liberty Bowl
UCLA
W, 36–6
1977–78
Sugar Bowl
Ohio State
W, 35–6
1978–79
Sugar Bowl
Penn State
W, 14–7
1979–80
Sugar Bowl
Arkansas
W, 24–9
1980–81
Cotton Bowl
Baylor
W, 30–2
1981–82
Cotton Bowl
Texas
L, 14–12
1982–83
Liberty Bowl
Illinois
W, 21–15
1983–84
Sun Bowl
SMU
W, 28–7
1985–86
Aloha Bowl
USC
W, 24–3
1986–87
Sun Bowl
Washington
W, 28–6
1987–88
Hall of Fame Bowl
Michigan
L, 28–24
1988–89
Sun Bowl
Army
W, 29–28
1989–90
Sugar Bowl
Miami (FL)
L, 33–25
1990–91
Fiesta Bowl
Louisville
L, 34–7
1991–92
Blockbuster Bowl
Colorado
W, 30–25
1992–93
Sugar Bowl
Miami (FL)
W, 34–13
1993–94
Gator Bowl
North Carolina
W, 24–10
1994–95
Citrus Bowl
Ohio State
W, 24–17
1996–97
Outback Bowl
Michigan
W, 17–14
1998–99
Music City Bowl
Virginia Tech
L, 38–7
1999–2000
Orange Bowl
Michigan
L, 35–34
2001–02
Independence Bowl
Iowa State
W, 14–13
2004–05
Music City Bowl
Minnesota
L, 20–16
2005–06
Cotton Bowl
Texas Tech
W, 13–10
2006–07
Independence Bowl
Oklahoma State
L, 34–31
2007–08
Independence Bowl
Colorado
W, 30–24
2008–09
Sugar Bowl
Utah
L, 31–17
2009–10
BCS Championship
Texas
W, 37–21
2010–11
Capital One Bowl
Michigan State
W, 49–7
2011–12
BCS Championship
LSU
W, 21–0
2012–13
BCS Championship
Notre Dame
W, 42–14
2013–14
Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma
L, 45–31
2014–15
Sugar Bowl
Ohio State
L, 42–35
2015–16
Cotton Bowl
Michigan State
W, 38–0
2016–17
Peach Bowl
Washington
W, 24–7
2017–18
Sugar Bowl
Clemson
W, 24–6
2018–19
Orange Bowl
Oklahoma
W, 45–34
2019–20
Citrus Bowl
Michigan
W, 35–16
2020–21
Rose Bowl
Notre Dame
W, 31–14
2021–22
Cotton Bowl
Cincinnati
W, 27–6
2022–23
Sugar Bowl
Kansas State
W, 45–20
2023–24
Rose Bowl
Michigan
L, 27–20
Alabama Bowl Game Notes
This is the third time Alabama will be competing in the ReliaQuest Bowl, as it was previously known as the Hall of Fame Bowl and Outback Bowl. Coincidentally, they previously faced Michigan in both of those games. The Crimson Tide lost in the 1987–88 season to Michigan, but then won in the 1996–97 season over the Wolverines.
Alabama holds the college football record for the most bowl wins with a 46-28-3 record. Michigan, on the other hand, is tied with Ohio State for the most bowl losses with 29.
Alabama Bowl Game Record
TEAM
WINS
LOSSES
TIES
WIN PERCENTAGE
Alabama
46
28
3
0.597