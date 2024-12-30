SI

Alabama Bowl Record & History: How the Crimson Tide Have Performed Over the Years

Tuesday's ReliaQuest Bowl will be Alabama's 78th bowl appearance.

Alabama and Michigan will face each other in a bowl game for the second year in a row, this time at the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday afternoon. Last season, the two powerhouse schools played in the Rose Bowl during the College Football Playoff—a lot can change in one season.

This bowl game will look different for both teams as they both lost their championship-winning coaches with Nick Saban retiring and Jim Harbaugh leaving to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. This season, Kalen DeBoer has taken over at Alabama, whileSherrone Moore has become the head coach of Michigan.

This will be the sixth time Alabama and Michigan have faced each other in a bowl game, with the Wolverines holding a slight 3–2 advantage. Here's what you need to know about Alabama's bowl history.

Alabama Bowl Game History: How the Crimson Tide Have Fared

Alabama has played in 77 bowl games in their program's history, if you count the six College Football Playoff Championship games.

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1925–26

Rose Bowl

Washington

W, 20–19

1926–27

Rose Bowl

Stanford

Tie, 7–7

1930–31

Rose Bowl

Washington State

W, 24–0

1934–35

Rose Bowl

Stanford

W, 29–13

1937–38

Rose Bowl

California

L, 13–0

1941–42

Cotton Bowl

Texas A&M

W, 29–21

1942–43

Orange Bowl

Boston College

W, 37–21

1944–45

Sugar Bowl

Duke

L, 29–26

1945–46

Rose Bowl

USC

W, 34–14

1947–48

Sugar Bowl

Texas

L, 27–7

1952–53

Orange Bowl

Syracuse

W, 61–6

1953–54

Cotton Bowl

Rice

L, 28–6

1959–60

Bluebonnet Bowl

Texas

Tie, 3–3

1961–62

Sugar Bowl

Arkansas

W, 10–3

1962–63

Orange Bowl

Oklahoma

W, 17–0

1963–64

Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss

W, 12–7

1964–65

Orange Bowl

Texas

L, 21–17

1965–66

Orange Bowl

Nebraska

W, 39–28

1966–67

Sugar Bowl

Nebraska

W, 34–7

1967–68

Cotton Bowl

Texas A&M

W, 20–16

1968–69

Gator Bowl

Missouri

L, 35–10

1969–70

Liberty Bowl

Colorado

L, 47–33

1970–71

Bluebonnet Bowl

Oklahoma

Tie, 24–24

1971–72

Orange Bowl

Nebraska

L, 38–6

1972–73

Cotton Bowl

Texas

L, 17–13

1973–74

Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame

L, 24–23

1974–75

Orange Bowl

Notre Dame

L, 13–11

1975–76

Sugar Bowl

Penn State

W, 13–6

1976–77

Liberty Bowl

UCLA

W, 36–6

1977–78

Sugar Bowl

Ohio State

W, 35–6

1978–79

Sugar Bowl

Penn State

W, 14–7

1979–80

Sugar Bowl

Arkansas

W, 24–9

1980–81

Cotton Bowl

Baylor

W, 30–2

1981–82

Cotton Bowl

Texas

L, 14–12

1982–83

Liberty Bowl

Illinois

W, 21–15

1983–84

Sun Bowl

SMU

W, 28–7

1985–86

Aloha Bowl

USC

W, 24–3

1986–87

Sun Bowl

Washington

W, 28–6

1987–88

Hall of Fame Bowl

Michigan

L, 28–24

1988–89

Sun Bowl

Army

W, 29–28

1989–90

Sugar Bowl

Miami (FL)

L, 33–25

1990–91

Fiesta Bowl

Louisville

L, 34–7

1991–92

Blockbuster Bowl

Colorado

W, 30–25

1992–93

Sugar Bowl

Miami (FL)

W, 34–13

1993–94

Gator Bowl

North Carolina

W, 24–10

1994–95

Citrus Bowl

Ohio State

W, 24–17

1996–97

Outback Bowl

Michigan

W, 17–14

1998–99

Music City Bowl

Virginia Tech

L, 38–7

1999–2000

Orange Bowl

Michigan

L, 35–34

2001–02

Independence Bowl

Iowa State

W, 14–13

2004–05

Music City Bowl

Minnesota

L, 20–16

2005–06

Cotton Bowl

Texas Tech

W, 13–10

2006–07

Independence Bowl

Oklahoma State

L, 34–31

2007–08

Independence Bowl

Colorado

W, 30–24

2008–09

Sugar Bowl

Utah

L, 31–17

2009–10

BCS Championship

Texas

W, 37–21

2010–11

Capital One Bowl

Michigan State

W, 49–7

2011–12

BCS Championship

LSU

W, 21–0

2012–13

BCS Championship

Notre Dame

W, 42–14

2013–14

Sugar Bowl

Oklahoma

L, 45–31

2014–15

Sugar Bowl

Ohio State

L, 42–35

2015–16

Cotton Bowl

Michigan State

W, 38–0

2016–17

Peach Bowl

Washington

W, 24–7

2017–18

Sugar Bowl

Clemson

W, 24–6

2018–19

Orange Bowl

Oklahoma

W, 45–34

2019–20

Citrus Bowl

Michigan

W, 35–16

2020–21

Rose Bowl

Notre Dame

W, 31–14

2021–22

Cotton Bowl

Cincinnati

W, 27–6

2022–23

Sugar Bowl

Kansas State

W, 45–20

2023–24

Rose Bowl

Michigan

L, 27–20

Alabama Bowl Game Notes

This is the third time Alabama will be competing in the ReliaQuest Bowl, as it was previously known as the Hall of Fame Bowl and Outback Bowl. Coincidentally, they previously faced Michigan in both of those games. The Crimson Tide lost in the 1987–88 season to Michigan, but then won in the 1996–97 season over the Wolverines.

Alabama holds the college football record for the most bowl wins with a 46-28-3 record. Michigan, on the other hand, is tied with Ohio State for the most bowl losses with 29.

Alabama Bowl Game Record

TEAM

WINS

LOSSES

TIES

WIN PERCENTAGE

Alabama

46

28

3

0.597

