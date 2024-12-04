College Football World Reacts to Alabama's Controversial Latest CFP Ranking
The Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 11 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings—a position that would earn them an at-large berth in the first-ever 12-team CFP.
Many have argued that the committee has long favored Alabama, which has made the College Football Playoff 10 times in the postseason's 12-year history. Their latest ranking—given both their 9–3 record and their two-slot jump from No. 13 last week—had the college football community up in arms on Tuesday night:
According to the latest projected bracket, the Crimson Tide would face off against No. 4 Notre Dame in the first-round for a chance to take on No. 8 SMU (earning a bye as the projected ACC champion) in the quarterfinals.
The First Round of the College Football Playoff is slated for Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.