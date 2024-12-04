SI

College Football World Reacts to Alabama's Controversial Latest CFP Ranking

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe attempts a pass for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe attempts a pass for the Crimson Tide. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
The Alabama Crimson Tide came in at No. 11 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings—a position that would earn them an at-large berth in the first-ever 12-team CFP.

Many have argued that the committee has long favored Alabama, which has made the College Football Playoff 10 times in the postseason's 12-year history. Their latest ranking—given both their 9–3 record and their two-slot jump from No. 13 last week—had the college football community up in arms on Tuesday night:

According to the latest projected bracket, the Crimson Tide would face off against No. 4 Notre Dame in the first-round for a chance to take on No. 8 SMU (earning a bye as the projected ACC champion) in the quarterfinals.

The First Round of the College Football Playoff is slated for Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.

