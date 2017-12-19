Alabama wasn't able to finish off a completed regular season, but the Crimson Tide are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

A loss to Auburn in the final week of the regular season knocked Alabama from the top spot in the polls but wasn't enough to stop the squad from still making it to the final four. Since taking over in 2007 coach Nick Saban has created the most dominant program in college football. The Crimson Tide have won at least 10 games in 10 straight seasons and collected five SEC titles and four national championships in the process. It feels like as long as Saban is calling the shots, Alabama will continue to be a machine that just keeps churning out double-digit win seasons like nobody's business.

Here's a list of the Alabama commits so far for 2018. All ratings are courtesy of 247 Sports.

Quay Walker, OLB, Crisp County (Ga.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Stephon Wynn, SDE, IMG Academy (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Jordan Davis, WDE, Southwind (Tenn.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Josh Jobe, CB, Cheshire Academy (Conn.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Emil Ekiyor, OC, Cathedral (Ind.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Cameron Latu, WDE, Olympus (Utah) - 4 stars (Committed)

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Xavier Williams, WR, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Nadab Joseph, CB, Miami Norland High School (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Tommy Brown, OT, Mater Dei (Calif.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Saivion Smith, CB, Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Miss.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Slade Bolden, APB, West Monroe (La.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Vernon Jackson, ATH, Boling (Texas) - 3 stars (Committed)

Jerome Ford, APB, Armwood (Fla.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Michael Parker, TE, Westminster Christian (Ala.) - 3 stars (Committed)

Skyler DeLong, P, Nation Ford (S.C.) - 3 stars (Committed)