Kirby Smart Had Funny Response to Rumors of Nick Saban Returning to Coaching
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared Monday on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that someone "in the know" said legendary coach Nick Saban is considering a return to coaching. Saban, 73, retired after the 2023 season, but McElroy said his source is "adamant" Saban will coach again.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart addressed those rumors on Tuesday, cracking a joke about Saban returning while poking fun at reports that suggested defensive analyst Will Muschamp was no longer on the coaching staff.
"I called him and offered him [assistant coach] Will Muschamp's job, but he was overqualified and wasn't interested," Smart said at SEC media day. "I heard all of the scuttlebutt and everything about it. I almost laughed. It was like somebody needed something interesting to talk about yesterday, so they chose to go to Coach Saban to do it."
Though Smart said the game is better with Saban in it and that the longtime Crimson Tide coach is still involved and passionate about football, he does not believe Saban will return to coaching.
“That’s not happening. I don’t think Nick’s coming back. I think he’s too happy where he is,” Smart said, via The Athletic. “I have talked to Nick pretty regularly and I just don’t see it. It’s one of those things that if he wanted to, he’d be unbelievable at it.”
Smart also added that if Saban were considering a return to coaching, the decision would be up to his wife, Terry. "Make no mistake about it, the boss at home is going to make that call for him, not him," Smart said.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered a different take during SEC Media Days. Though Kiffin has no official knowledge if Saban will be back, he does think Saban will be back coaching in either college of the NFL.
"I wouldn't be surprised. I kind of thought it would happen after one year," said Kiffin. "And I say just because of even seeing recent stuff with him, and talking with him on the phone—first off I have no knowledge that he’s coming back, I don’t think anybody does—he’s so sharp still. I almost feel like it’s a waste that he’s not (coaching), no disrespect to the media and what you guys do. But his ability to coach players and change lives, he’s so good at it. I just think he’ll be back, whether that’s NFL or college."