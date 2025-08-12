SI

Alabama Decides on Starting Quarterback for Season Opener vs. Florida State

After a hard fought training camp competition, a decision has been made on Jalen Milroe's successor.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson has been named the team's starting quarterback.
Alabama has decided on redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson as the starter for the opener on Aug. 30 against Florida State, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.

Simpson edged out transfer Austin Mack and blue chip freshman Keelon Russell in a three-horse race that came down to a scrimmage this past Saturday. The report from Low indicated that all three quarterbacks played well in the scrimmage, but Simpson's command of the offense won him the job to replace Jalen Milroe, who moved on to the NFL.

Simpson is entering his fourth season at Alabama. He has appeared in mop up duty throughout his first three seasons, completing 29 of 50 passes for 381 yards in 16 career games.

