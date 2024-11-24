Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Was Furious With Refs After Weird Call Negated Late TD
Alabama's 24–3 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday night was one of their worst losses in around two decades. The Crimson Tide didn't score any touchdowns in the contest, but they almost did as Ryan Williams caught a 34-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
However, the touchdown was called back as Williams was flagged for illegal touching as another receiver, Caleb Odom, was seen covering him up on the line of scrimmage. Odom was deemed an ineligible receiver. Because the penalty occurred on an Alabama fourth down, Oklahoma received the ball once the touchdown was reversed.
This penalty confused a lot of fans at home and on-air as ABC rules analyst Bill LeMonnier didn't understand how the flag was thrown. But, it frustrated Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer more than anyone. The first-year Crimson Tide coach was seen shouting at an official on the sideline after the penalty happened.
It's understandable why DeBoer was upset as Alabama really needed a touchdown in that moment to keep their hopes alive. Instead, the Crimson Tide suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in recent years for their program. It was also the second touchdown scored by Williams called back in the game—Williams stepped out of bounds while trying to score a touchdown in the first quarter.
Alabama moved to 8–3 on the season with the loss, pushing back their playoff chances.