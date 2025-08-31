Angry Alabama Fan Created Awkward Moment on ESPN Broadcast With One Rude Gesture
No. 8 Alabama kicked off it's 2025 season in brutal fashion on Saturday with a stunning 31-17 loss on the road to Florida State.
The Crimson Tide came out flat and never really made a game of it against the Seminoles. Nothing told the story of their loss better than what a fan was seen doing in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
ESPN's cameras closed in on a sad looking Crimson Tide fan with 2:20 left in the game. The fan then noticed the cameras were on him and he decided to flip the script on ESPN and flipped the bird. The camera quickly panned away from him and the announcers tried their best to ignore it.
Here's that moment:
You have to think every Alabama felt the way that young man did after watching their team play so poorly in their season opener.
College football is so back.