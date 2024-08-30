Announcer Gets Emotional Watching Max Johnson's Mom React to His Season-Ending Injury
Fox Sports announcer Brock Huard knows firsthand what it's like to have the quarterback position be a family matter.
Huard quarterbacked Washington for three years and played three more in the NFL. His brother Damon played the same position for the same school, while another brother, Luke, saw a year of action for North Carolina.
That put him in unique position as he called the Tar Heels' 19–17 win over Minnesota Thursday evening—he could speak with uncommon empathy to the game's most notable development in North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson's season-ending injury.
"My mom was a three-time quarterback mom," Brock said as the camera showed Johnson's devastated family. "It's a hard job. It's kind of like a pastor's wife. It can be a very lonely place."
Johnson was formally ruled out for the season Friday with a broken right leg.
"Every eyeball judges a quarterback on every single play and moms carry that weight," Huard continued with an audible quiver in his voice. "They sense it. They feel it. They hear it in ways... it's kind of hard for me to watch, to be honest with you."