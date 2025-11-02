AP Top 25 Poll: Arch Manning, Texas Rise Up Rankings After Win Over Vanderbilt
Is Texas ... back?!
Maybe not exactly, but the Longhorns were able to fend off a 21-point, fourth-quarter barrage from the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon and—behind a 328-yard, three-touchdown performance from Arch Manning—came away with a 34-31 win and a massive boost in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
Elsewhere in the NCAA, Ohio State and Indiana took care of business as the nation's top two teams. Three former top-10 clubs in Georgia Tech, Miami, and the aforementioned Vandy, all lost—the former two to unranked opponents. Additionally, Hugh Freeze was fired by Auburn on Sunday after falling to Kentucky, Bill Belichick got his first ACC win, and Utah used its College GameDay boost to smoke Cincinnati 45–14.
Needless to say, there was quite the shake up in this weeks rankings. Here’s a look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Indiana Hoosiers
None
3.
Texas A&M Aggies
None
4.
Alabama Crimson Tide
None
5.
Georgia Bulldogs
None
6.
Oregon Ducks
None
7.
Ole Miss Rebels
None
8.
BYU
+2
9.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+4
10
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
+2
11.
Oklahoma Sooners
+7
12.
Virginia Cavaliers
+3
13.
Texas Longhorns
+7
14.
Louisville Cardinals
+2
15.
Vanderbilt Commodores
-6
16.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
-8
17.
Utah Utes
+7
18.
Miami Hurricanes
-8
19.
Missouri Tigers
None
20.
USC Trojans
+3
21.
Michigan Wolverines
None
22.
Memphis Tigers
+3
23.
Tennessee Volunteers
-9
24.
Washington Huskies
New to Top 25
25.
Cincinnati Bearcats
-8