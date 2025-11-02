SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Arch Manning, Texas Rise Up Rankings After Win Over Vanderbilt

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 10.

Mike Kadlick

Texas was able to hold off a fourth quarter surge from Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Texas was able to hold off a fourth quarter surge from Vanderbilt on Saturday. / Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images
In this story:

Is Texas ... back?!

Maybe not exactly, but the Longhorns were able to fend off a 21-point, fourth-quarter barrage from the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon and—behind a 328-yard, three-touchdown performance from Arch Manning—came away with a 34-31 win and a massive boost in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

Elsewhere in the NCAA, Ohio State and Indiana took care of business as the nation's top two teams. Three former top-10 clubs in Georgia Tech, Miami, and the aforementioned Vandy, all lost—the former two to unranked opponents. Additionally, Hugh Freeze was fired by Auburn on Sunday after falling to Kentucky, Bill Belichick got his first ACC win, and Utah used its College GameDay boost to smoke Cincinnati 45–14.

Needless to say, there was quite the shake up in this weeks rankings. Here’s a look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

None

3.

Texas A&M Aggies

None

4.

Alabama Crimson Tide

None

5.

Georgia Bulldogs

None

6.

Oregon Ducks

None

7.

Ole Miss Rebels

None

8.

BYU

+2

9.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+4

10

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

+2

11.

Oklahoma Sooners

+7

12.

Virginia Cavaliers

+3

13.

Texas Longhorns

+7

14.

Louisville Cardinals

+2

15.

Vanderbilt Commodores

-6

16.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

-8

17.

Utah Utes

+7

18.

Miami Hurricanes

-8

19.

Missouri Tigers

None

20.

USC Trojans

+3

21.

Michigan Wolverines

None

22.

Memphis Tigers

+3

23.

Tennessee Volunteers

-9

24.

Washington Huskies

New to Top 25

25.

Cincinnati Bearcats

-8

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football