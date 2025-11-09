AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Maintains Spot After Last-Second Win Over Penn State
Another electric slate of college football came and went on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of storylines, standout performances, and near-upsets to write home about.
The biggest of which, of course, came in Happy Valley, where the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers tested fate before escaping with a win over Penn State—thanks to a highlight-reel grab by Omar Cooper Jr. that kept quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman hopes alive and well.
Elsewhere in the NCAA, Lane Kiffin made headlines by photobombing a fan's engagement before his Rebels' 49–0 spanking of The Citadel, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was benched during LSU's 20–9 loss to Alabama, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hauled in 10 catches for 137 yards and a score to help the Buckeyes stay undefeated, and Texas Tech dominated BYU in a top-10 battle in Lubbock.
Before we move into Week 12, let's take a look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Indiana Hoosiers
None
3.
Texas A&M Aggies
None
4.
Alabama Crimson Tide
None
5.
Georgia Bulldogs
None
6.
Ole Miss Rebels
+1
7.
Oregon Ducks
-1
8.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+1
9.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
+1
10
Texas Longhorns
+3
11.
Oklahoma Sooners
None
12.
BYU Cougars
-4
13.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+2
14.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
+2
15.
Utah Utes
+2
16.
Miami Hurricanes
+2
17.
USC Trojans
+3
18.
Michigan Wolverines
+3
19.
Louisville Cardinals
-5
20.
Virginia Cavaliers
-8
21.
Tennessee Volunteers
+2
22.
Cincinnati Bearcats
+3
23.
Pittsburgh Panthers
New to Top 25
24.
James Madison Dukes
New to Top 25
25.
South Florida Bulls
New to Top 25