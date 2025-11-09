SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Maintains Spot After Last-Second Win Over Penn State

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 11.

Mike Kadlick

Indiana just barely came away with their 10th win of the season on Saturday.
Another electric slate of college football came and went on Saturday afternoon, with plenty of storylines, standout performances, and near-upsets to write home about.

The biggest of which, of course, came in Happy Valley, where the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers tested fate before escaping with a win over Penn State—thanks to a highlight-reel grab by Omar Cooper Jr. that kept quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman hopes alive and well.

Elsewhere in the NCAA, Lane Kiffin made headlines by photobombing a fan's engagement before his Rebels' 49–0 spanking of The Citadel, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was benched during LSU's 20–9 loss to Alabama, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hauled in 10 catches for 137 yards and a score to help the Buckeyes stay undefeated, and Texas Tech dominated BYU in a top-10 battle in Lubbock.

Before we move into Week 12, let's take a look at the latest AP Top 25 poll:

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

None

3.

Texas A&M Aggies

None

4.

Alabama Crimson Tide

None

5.

Georgia Bulldogs

None

6.

Ole Miss Rebels

+1

7.

Oregon Ducks

-1

8.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+1

9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

+1

10

Texas Longhorns

+3

11.

Oklahoma Sooners

None

12.

BYU Cougars

-4

13.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+2

14.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

+2

15.

Utah Utes

+2

16.

Miami Hurricanes

+2

17.

USC Trojans

+3

18.

Michigan Wolverines

+3

19.

Louisville Cardinals

-5

20.

Virginia Cavaliers

-8

21.

Tennessee Volunteers

+2

22.

Cincinnati Bearcats

+3

23.

Pittsburgh Panthers

New to Top 25

24.

James Madison Dukes

New to Top 25

25.

South Florida Bulls

New to Top 25

