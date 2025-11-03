College Football Week 11 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: This was an awesome weekend of college football.
Week 10’s slate saw now-No. 13 Texas fend off a 21-point fourth quarter from Vanderbilt to get to 7–2 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive, Hugh Freeze get fired by Auburn after going just 15–19 over his first two-plus seasons, Julian Sayin become the Heisman Trophy favorite after bringing No. 1 Ohio State to 8–0 to begin the year, and Shedeur Sanders visit his father, Deion, at Colorado during the Browns’ bye-week.
And just like that, it’s now Week 11 in college football. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:
College Football Week 11 Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 4
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Akron Zips
Massachusetts Minutemen
CBSSN
Ohio Bobcats
Miami (OH) Redhawks
ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 5
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Ball State Cardinals
Kent State Golden Flashes
ESPNU
Toledo Rockets
Northern Illinois Huskies
ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
App State Mountaineers
Georgia Southern Eagles
ESPN2
South Florida Bulls
UTSA Roadrunners
ESPN
Friday, Nov. 7
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UCF Knights
Houston Cougars
FS1
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 20 USC Trojans
Northwestern Wilcats
Fox
Tulane Green Wave
No. 22 Memphis Tigers
ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 8
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
N/A
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
ESPN
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 8 BYU Cougars
ABC
Boston College Eagles
SMU Mustangs
ACC Network
West Virginia Mountaineers
Colorado Buffaloes
TNT/HBO Max
Marshall Thundering Herd
James Madison Dukes
ESPN2
Arkansas State Red Wolves
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
ESPNU
Army Black Knights
Temple Owls
CBSSN
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
BTN
No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
The Citadel Bulldogs
SECN+
Liberty Flames
Missouri State Bears
ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Bowling Green Falcons
ESPN+
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Rice Owls
UAB Blazers
ESPN+
2:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Maryland Terrapins
FS1
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Delaware Blue Hens
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Florida International Panthers
ESPN+
UTEP Miners
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
ESPN+
East Carolina Pirates
Charlotte 49ers
ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
ESPN+
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 19 Missouri Tigers
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
ABC
Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
N/A
No. 18 Miami Hurricanes
Syracuse Orange
ESPN
UConn Huskies
Duke Blue Devils
CBSSN
Arizona Wildcats
Kansas Jayhawks
ESPN2
TCU Horned Frogs
Iowa State Cyclones
Fox
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores
Auburn Tigers
SEC Network
New Mexico State Aggies
Kennesaw State Owls
ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Georgia State Panthers
ESPN+
4:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Wisconsin Badgers
No. 24 Washington Huskies
N/A
North Carolina Tar Heels
Stanford Cardinal
The CW Network
5:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Texas State Bobcats
ESPN+
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
San José State Spartans
Air Force Falcons
FS1
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ESPN
No. 14 Louisville Cardinals
California Golden Bears
ESPN2
Clemson Tigers
Florida State Seminoles
ACC Network
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Tigers
ABC
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Navy Midshipmen
NBC/Peacock
Kentucky Wildcats
Florida Gators
SEC Network
Utah State Aggies
Nevada Wolf Pack
CBSSN
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UCLA Bruins
Nebraska Cornhuskers
N/A
9:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Colorado State Rams
UNLV Rebels
FS1
10:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Oregon State Beavers
Sam Houston Bearkats
The CW Network
11:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
San Diego State Aztecs
N/A