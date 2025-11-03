SI

College Football Week 11 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 11 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Ty Simpson and Alabama will take on the LSU Tigers next Saturday.
Ty Simpson and Alabama will take on the LSU Tigers next Saturday. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: This was an awesome weekend of college football.

Week 10’s slate saw now-No. 13 Texas fend off a 21-point fourth quarter from Vanderbilt to get to 7–2 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive, Hugh Freeze get fired by Auburn after going just 15–19 over his first two-plus seasons, Julian Sayin become the Heisman Trophy favorite after bringing No. 1 Ohio State to 8–0 to begin the year, and Shedeur Sanders visit his father, Deion, at Colorado during the Browns’ bye-week.

And just like that, it’s now Week 11 in college football. Here's a look at the entire upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest:

College Football Week 11 Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 4

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Akron Zips

Massachusetts Minutemen

CBSSN

Ohio Bobcats

Miami (OH) Redhawks

ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 5

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Ball State Cardinals

Kent State Golden Flashes

ESPNU

Toledo Rockets

Northern Illinois Huskies

ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 6

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

App State Mountaineers

Georgia Southern Eagles

ESPN2

South Florida Bulls

UTSA Roadrunners

ESPN

Friday, Nov. 7

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UCF Knights

Houston Cougars

FS1

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 20 USC Trojans

Northwestern Wilcats

Fox

Tulane Green Wave

No. 22 Memphis Tigers

ESPN

FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark

Saturday, Nov. 8

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers

N/A

Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

ESPN

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 8 BYU Cougars

ABC

Boston College Eagles

SMU Mustangs

ACC Network

West Virginia Mountaineers

Colorado Buffaloes

TNT/HBO Max

Marshall Thundering Herd

James Madison Dukes

ESPN2

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

ESPNU

Army Black Knights

Temple Owls

CBSSN

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Purdue Boilermakers

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

BTN

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels

The Citadel Bulldogs

SECN+

Liberty Flames

Missouri State Bears

ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Bowling Green Falcons

ESPN+

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Rice Owls

UAB Blazers

ESPN+

2:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Maryland Terrapins

FS1

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Delaware Blue Hens

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Florida International Panthers

ESPN+

UTEP Miners

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates

Charlotte 49ers

ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

ESPN+

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 19 Missouri Tigers

No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies

ABC

Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

N/A

No. 18 Miami Hurricanes

Syracuse Orange

ESPN

UConn Huskies

Duke Blue Devils

CBSSN

Arizona Wildcats

Kansas Jayhawks

ESPN2

TCU Horned Frogs

Iowa State Cyclones

Fox

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores

Auburn Tigers

SEC Network

New Mexico State Aggies

Kennesaw State Owls

ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia State Panthers

ESPN+

4:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Wisconsin Badgers

No. 24 Washington Huskies

N/A

North Carolina Tar Heels

Stanford Cardinal

The CW Network

5:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Texas State Bobcats

ESPN+

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

San José State Spartans

Air Force Falcons

FS1

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ESPN

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals

California Golden Bears

ESPN2

Clemson Tigers

Florida State Seminoles

ACC Network

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers

ABC

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Navy Midshipmen

NBC/Peacock

Kentucky Wildcats

Florida Gators

SEC Network

Utah State Aggies

Nevada Wolf Pack

CBSSN

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UCLA Bruins

Nebraska Cornhuskers

N/A

9:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Colorado State Rams

UNLV Rebels

FS1

10:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Oregon State Beavers

Sam Houston Bearkats

The CW Network

11:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

San Diego State Aztecs

N/A

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football