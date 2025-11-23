SI

AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon Jumps Ole Miss in Latest Rankings With Dominant Win Over USC

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 13.

Mike Kadlick

Oregon took care of business against USC on Saturday.
Oregon took care of business against USC on Saturday. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was a rather chalky week in college football leading into Thanksgiving, with three of the nation’s top-10 teams on a bye and the other seven taking care of business ahead of rivalry weekend.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything to write home about, however.

Across the NCAA on Saturday, we saw Texas QB Arch Manning account for six touchdowns—four passing, one rushing, one receiving—in a win over Arkansas, Oregon beat fellow West Coast Big Ten member USC by two scores—causing Trojans coach Lincoln Riley to rip a reporter for asking the "dumbest question" he's ever been asked at a postgame press conference—and Notre Dame beat up on Syracuse 70–7 behind a dominant performance from Heisman candidate Jeremiyah Love.

And just like that, we’re onto Week 13. Here’s a look at the AP’s latest Top 25 poll as we head into arguably the best weekend of the year.

AP Top 25 Poll

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

None

2.

Indiana Hoosiers

None

3.

Texas A&M Aggies

None

4.

Georgia Bulldogs

None

5.

Oregon Ducks

+1

6.

Ole Miss Rebels

-1

7.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

-1

8.

Oklahoma Sooners

None

9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

None

10

Alabama Crimson Tide

None

11.

BYU Cougars

None

12.

Vanderbilt Commodores

None

13.

Miami Hurricanes

+1

14.

Utah Utes

-1

15.

Michigan Wolverines

+3

16.

Texas Longhorns

+1

17.

Virginia Cavaliers

+2

18.

Tennessee Volunteers

+2

19.

USC Trojans

-3

20.

James Madison Dukes

+1

21.

North Texas Mean Green

+1

22.

Tulane Green Wave

+2

23.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

-8

24.

Pittsburgh Panthers

New to Top 25

25.

SMU Mustangs

New to Top 25

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.

