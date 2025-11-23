AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon Jumps Ole Miss in Latest Rankings With Dominant Win Over USC
It was a rather chalky week in college football leading into Thanksgiving, with three of the nation’s top-10 teams on a bye and the other seven taking care of business ahead of rivalry weekend.
That doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything to write home about, however.
Across the NCAA on Saturday, we saw Texas QB Arch Manning account for six touchdowns—four passing, one rushing, one receiving—in a win over Arkansas, Oregon beat fellow West Coast Big Ten member USC by two scores—causing Trojans coach Lincoln Riley to rip a reporter for asking the "dumbest question" he's ever been asked at a postgame press conference—and Notre Dame beat up on Syracuse 70–7 behind a dominant performance from Heisman candidate Jeremiyah Love.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 13. Here’s a look at the AP’s latest Top 25 poll as we head into arguably the best weekend of the year.
AP Top 25 Poll
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
None
2.
Indiana Hoosiers
None
3.
Texas A&M Aggies
None
4.
Georgia Bulldogs
None
5.
Oregon Ducks
+1
6.
Ole Miss Rebels
-1
7.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
-1
8.
Oklahoma Sooners
None
9.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
None
10
Alabama Crimson Tide
None
11.
BYU Cougars
None
12.
Vanderbilt Commodores
None
13.
Miami Hurricanes
+1
14.
Utah Utes
-1
15.
Michigan Wolverines
+3
16.
Texas Longhorns
+1
17.
Virginia Cavaliers
+2
18.
Tennessee Volunteers
+2
19.
USC Trojans
-3
20.
James Madison Dukes
+1
21.
North Texas Mean Green
+1
22.
Tulane Green Wave
+2
23.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
-8
24.
Pittsburgh Panthers
New to Top 25
25.
SMU Mustangs
New to Top 25
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego St. 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.