Video of Texas QB Arch Manning Calling His Shot Resurfaces Ahead of New Longhorns Era
Texas football is set to usher in a new era led by quarterback Arch Manning after former starter Quinn Ewers officially declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Wednesday.
Manning, who committed to Texas as the No. 1 recruit back in 2023, served as Ewers’s backup for the last two years but will likely take over the reins as the program’s starter next season.
It’s a dream come true for Manning—the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli—and it’s also apparently something that he manifested as a young boy.
In the wake of Ewers’s impending departure, an old clip of Manning has resurfaced online. The video shows Manning wearing an orange Longhorns-branded T-shirt and candidly voicing his desire to play football in college:
“I want to go to Texas,” Manning said.
Plain and simple.
Manning, who turns 20 in April, waited patiently behind Ewers amid never-ending rumors that the young signal-caller would transfer schools.
“I haven’t looked into transferring at all,” Manning said in December 2023. “I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”
Finally, Manning will get his long-awaited wish this year. He’s recorded 969 passing yards and nine touchdowns along with four rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Longhorns.