Video of Texas QB Arch Manning Calling His Shot Resurfaces Ahead of New Longhorns Era

Kristen Wong

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Texas football is set to usher in a new era led by quarterback Arch Manning after former starter Quinn Ewers officially declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Wednesday.

Manning, who committed to Texas as the No. 1 recruit back in 2023, served as Ewers’s backup for the last two years but will likely take over the reins as the program’s starter next season. 

It’s a dream come true for Manning—the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli—and it’s also apparently something that he manifested as a young boy. 

In the wake of Ewers’s impending departure, an old clip of Manning has resurfaced online. The video shows Manning wearing an orange Longhorns-branded T-shirt and candidly voicing his desire to play football in college:

“I want to go to Texas,” Manning said.

Plain and simple.

Manning, who turns 20 in April, waited patiently behind Ewers amid never-ending rumors that the young signal-caller would transfer schools.

“I haven’t looked into transferring at all,” Manning said in December 2023. “I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”

Finally, Manning will get his long-awaited wish this year. He’s recorded 969 passing yards and nine touchdowns along with four rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Longhorns.

