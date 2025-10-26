SI

Arch Manning Exits Texas’s OT Win vs. Mississippi State Early With Apparent Injury

The Longhorns quarterback was helped off the field.

Madison Williams

Texas quarterback Arch Manning was helped off the field after suffering an injury.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning was helped off the field after suffering an injury. / Yahoo Sports/Screengrab
In overtime of Texas’s 45–38 overtime win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hit the ground hard on his head and was helped off the field.

Manning was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines. SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang described Manning as looking "a little bit woozy" while walking on the sidelines.

This was the second time in the game in which Manning visited the medical tent. He was cleared earlier in the game after seemingly hurting his leg.

In Manning's absence, backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell entered the game and completed a go-ahead touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V that was all Texas needed in overtime to secure the win.

Before exiting the game, Manning completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

