Arch Manning Exits Texas’s OT Win vs. Mississippi State Early With Apparent Injury
In overtime of Texas’s 45–38 overtime win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hit the ground hard on his head and was helped off the field.
Manning was taken to the medical tent on the sidelines. SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang described Manning as looking "a little bit woozy" while walking on the sidelines.
This was the second time in the game in which Manning visited the medical tent. He was cleared earlier in the game after seemingly hurting his leg.
In Manning's absence, backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell entered the game and completed a go-ahead touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley V that was all Texas needed in overtime to secure the win.
Before exiting the game, Manning completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.