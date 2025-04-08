Arch Manning Lands New NIL Deal With Trendy Apparel Company
Arch Manning has been a household name since before he enrolled at the University of Texas; having arguably the most famous family name in football will do that. After two years behind Quinn Ewers on the Longhorns' depth chart, Manning is set to become the program's starting quarterback in 2025, after impressing in limited time stepping in for Ewers last fall.
Manning has been judicious in picking his NIL partnerships so far, but he won't be lacking for opportunities as he prepares to sling the pigskin for Texas every weekend this fall. He's already signed some high-profile deals with Red Bull, Uber and Panini, and on Tuesday became the latest athlete endorser of trendy athletic wear and athleisure brand Vuori.
The brand announced the partnership with a video posted to social media on Tuesday morning.
Vuori was active out of the gates in the NIL space, signing former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne to a deal. Golfer Michelle Zhang and surfer Alana Blanchard are among the other athletes signed to the brand.
Manning appeared in 10 games for the Longhorns in 2024, completing 61-of-90 passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. And unlike his famous quarterbacking uncles Peyton and Eli, running is a major component of his game; he ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.
Manning and Texas open the 2025 season on the road at defending national champion Ohio State, the team that ended their '24 season in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, 28–14.