Arch Manning Reveals What Quinn Ewers Told Him Before Longhorns Exit
Texas football is in good hands with quarterback Arch Manning set to take the reins next season after Quinn Ewers officially declared for the 2025 NFL draft two weeks ago.
Ewers suited up for the last time for the Longhorns in a 28-14 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State this past month, and it was after that game when he honorably passed the torch to Manning.
Manning opened up about taking over the starting role in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith this week, in which he discussed everything from getting football advice from his uncles Peyton and Eli to what he thought of his Longhorns’ college experience thus far.
Manning was then asked if there was a moment he knew he was going to take Ewers’s place.
“When you see that Quinn was ready to go, how did that go down where you learned, ‘Alright, it’s my time. It’s my team?’” Smith said.
“Kind of right after the Ohio State game, I was with Quinn in the locker room,” Manning said. “He was just like, ‘Enjoy every moment. It goes by quickly, so love all your teammates and have fun.’”
Manning called his shot for Texas back when he was a young boy and has since waited in the wings for two years behind Ewers for his opportunity to lead the Longhorns. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the young quarterback’s dream will finally come true this year.