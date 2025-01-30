SI

Arch Manning Reveals What Quinn Ewers Told Him Before Longhorns Exit

Kristen Wong

Arch Manning #16 and Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns talk on the field before a game at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Arch Manning #16 and Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns talk on the field before a game at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. / Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images
In this story:

Texas football is in good hands with quarterback Arch Manning set to take the reins next season after Quinn Ewers officially declared for the 2025 NFL draft two weeks ago.

Ewers suited up for the last time for the Longhorns in a 28-14 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State this past month, and it was after that game when he honorably passed the torch to Manning.

Manning opened up about taking over the starting role in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith this week, in which he discussed everything from getting football advice from his uncles Peyton and Eli to what he thought of his Longhorns’ college experience thus far. 

Manning was then asked if there was a moment he knew he was going to take Ewers’s place.

“When you see that Quinn was ready to go, how did that go down where you learned, ‘Alright, it’s my time. It’s my team?’” Smith said.

“Kind of right after the Ohio State game, I was with Quinn in the locker room,” Manning said. “He was just like, ‘Enjoy every moment. It goes by quickly, so love all your teammates and have fun.’”

Manning called his shot for Texas back when he was a young boy and has since waited in the wings for two years behind Ewers for his opportunity to lead the Longhorns. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the young quarterback’s dream will finally come true this year.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/College Football