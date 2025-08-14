Arch Manning Left Off Major Preseason Award Watch List
Arch Manning was left off a preseason award watch list, and this one might sting a little bit.
The Texas quarterback was not selected for the award watch list that bears his family name. The Manning Award, which the Sugar Bowl committee hands out to the player it judges to be the best college quarterback, listed 27 players it is tracking for the honor this season.
Manning is a redshirt sophomore who has only played in 12 games and attempted 95 passes during his brief career. It makes sense that the watch list would include more established players. That hasn't stopped Manning from becoming the early Heisman Trophy favorite.
Much is expected from Manning, as he's one of the most-hyped quarterback prospects we've ever seen. He has looked like he belongs in his brief college action. The 21-year-old has completed 66.3% of his passes for 969 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 115 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
Apparently, that's not enough of a track record to get on the watch list for an award named after his grandfather Archie and uncles Peyton and Eli. Luckily, watch lists get updated throughout the season, so if he tears it up for No. 1 Texas, that will certainly change.