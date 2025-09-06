Arch Manning Rebounds From Rough Ohio State Loss With Impressive Five-TD Performance
Arch Manning got Texas back on track Saturday after their difficult Week 1 loss to Ohio State.
The Longhorns took on a much inferior opponent compared to the Buckeyes in San Jose State, but they dominated with a 38-7 win, and Manning was responsible for all five of his team’s touchdowns. He completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns to one interception on the day. The sophomore quarterback also rushed for a touchdown on top of four carries for 23 yards.
One of his most impressive plays of the day came in the form of a career-long 83-yard touchdown where he found Parker Livingstone wide open 20 yards down the field.
Livingstone led the Longhorns with four receptions for 128 yards and two scores. Manning's other two touchdown throws went to tight end Jack Endries.
Manning's touchdown run came on a slick 20-yard scamper where he saw an open field in front of him, got past a myriad of Spartans defenders and tiptoed down the sideline to find the end zone.
The big performance is a welcome sight for Longhorns fans who hoped for more out of Manning during their season opener, where he threw for 170 yards and one touchdown to one interception against the Buckeyes. Now ranked No. 7 following the loss to Ohio State in Week 1, Texas remains at home and will play UTEP next week in Manning's next opportunity to show out.