Arch Manning Reveals He Will Be in EA Sports College Football 25 in Humorous Video
Texas quarterback Arch Manning will be in EA Sports’s upcoming video game, College Football 25, after all.
Manning opted out of the game in March, telling reporters that he wanted to instead focus on “playing football on the field.” The Longhorns backup has since reversed his stance and announced his intention to opt into the game in a video posted on Tuesday featuring his uncle—legendary New York Giants and Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning.
The video is captioned, “I’m IN the game.”
Eli is shown wearing a headset and calling plays for his nephew—including legendary quarterback Peyton Manning’s iconic “Omaha” call—while Manning holds a controller and plays himself in the video game.
Manning, who will yet again sit behind Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in his upcoming sophomore season, is the latest star to opt into College Football 25.
Ewers, Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke are a few marquee players who have already agreed to allow EA Sports to use their likeness in the game. Players who opt-in receive $600 and a copy of the game.
College Football 25 will be released on July 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.