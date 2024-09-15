Arch Manning's Long Touchdown Run for Texas Had the College Football World Salivating
The longest run of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's NFL career was 33 yards in 2001.
The longest of Peyton's brother Eli's NFL career was 23 in 2015.
That does not look like it will be the case for Texas quarterback Arch Manning whenever he decides to go pro.
During the Longhorns' game against UTSA Saturday, Arch relieved injured quarterback Quinn Ewers and immediately produced one of the most electric plays of the young college season. Peyton and Eli's nephew kept the football on second-and-2 from Texas's 33-yard line and wove through the Roadrunner defense to put his team up 28–7 in the second quarter.
You can guess how fans reacted to that one.
Some observers clamored for Arch to come to the NFL as soon as possible.
Ex-Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, sang Arch's praises.
Those adjacent to the digital media sphere licked our... er, their collective chops.
Some recalled Peyton's past praise of his nephew's athleticism.
Familiar comparisons to past quarterback controversies flew.