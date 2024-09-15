SI

Arch Manning's Long Touchdown Run for Texas Had the College Football World Salivating

The Longhorns appear set for both the present and the future.

Patrick Andres

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) lines up for a snap during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The longest run of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's NFL career was 33 yards in 2001.

The longest of Peyton's brother Eli's NFL career was 23 in 2015.

That does not look like it will be the case for Texas quarterback Arch Manning whenever he decides to go pro.

During the Longhorns' game against UTSA Saturday, Arch relieved injured quarterback Quinn Ewers and immediately produced one of the most electric plays of the young college season. Peyton and Eli's nephew kept the football on second-and-2 from Texas's 33-yard line and wove through the Roadrunner defense to put his team up 28–7 in the second quarter.

You can guess how fans reacted to that one.

Some observers clamored for Arch to come to the NFL as soon as possible.

Ex-Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, sang Arch's praises.

Those adjacent to the digital media sphere licked our... er, their collective chops.

Some recalled Peyton's past praise of his nephew's athleticism.

Familiar comparisons to past quarterback controversies flew.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football