Texas's Quinn Ewers Replaced by Arch Manning After Apparent Non-Contact Injury
Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday night's contest with UTSA with an apparent non-contact injury, leading to prized backup quarterback Arch Manning entering the game in his stead.
With the No. 2 Longhorns leading 14–0 in the second quarter, Manning took his first snap from scrimmage, and after a play fake, rolled out to his right and threw a 19-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
The play put Texas up three scores, and calmed the home crowd at least momentarily as Ewers—an early season Heisman candidate—was being attended to on the sideline.
After a Roadrunners touchdown on the next possession cut the Texas lead back to 14, Manning took a 67-yard run to the house on the ensuing drive.
Although UTSA is overmatched in Saturday's game in Austin, the Longhorns program is showing why they have one of the best quarterback situations in college football.
Ewers has a strained abdomen, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said during his halftime interview. It remains to be seen whether or not Ewers's non-contact injury will cost him extended time beyond Saturday, but if so, Manning will need to continue to play the way many believe he can for Texas to remain as serious contenders in the SEC and national title races.