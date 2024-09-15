SI

Texas's Quinn Ewers Replaced by Arch Manning After Apparent Non-Contact Injury

The Longhorns starter was replaced by Manning, who prospect received the first meaningful snaps of his college career on Saturday against UTSA.

Mike McDaniel

Ewers had to leave Sunday’s game early.
Ewers had to leave Sunday’s game early. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday night's contest with UTSA with an apparent non-contact injury, leading to prized backup quarterback Arch Manning entering the game in his stead.

With the No. 2 Longhorns leading 14–0 in the second quarter, Manning took his first snap from scrimmage, and after a play fake, rolled out to his right and threw a 19-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

The play put Texas up three scores, and calmed the home crowd at least momentarily as Ewers—an early season Heisman candidate—was being attended to on the sideline.

After a Roadrunners touchdown on the next possession cut the Texas lead back to 14, Manning took a 67-yard run to the house on the ensuing drive.

Although UTSA is overmatched in Saturday's game in Austin, the Longhorns program is showing why they have one of the best quarterback situations in college football.

Ewers has a strained abdomen, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said during his halftime interview. It remains to be seen whether or not Ewers's non-contact injury will cost him extended time beyond Saturday, but if so, Manning will need to continue to play the way many believe he can for Texas to remain as serious contenders in the SEC and national title races.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football