Arch Manning Appears to Get Warning From Official After Fired-Up Reaction to TD Run
Texas quarterback Arch Manning was pumped after running in for a touchdown against Sam Houston, his first touchdown of the game.
Late in the first quarter of Saturday's game, Manning ran for a five-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns' a 14-0 lead. This was the best start for the Longhorns' offense all season, beginning with a touchdown run from Jerrick Gibson and then Manning's run for six.
After shifting through a pair of defenders to get into the end zone, Manning marched over one of the defenders that had fallen to the ground, appearing to taunt him. The defender stood up and confronted Manning before an official separated the two players. As Manning celebrated with his teammates, an official pulled him away and appeared to give him a warning.
While Manning might have gotten away with a taunting penalty, his team was clearly excited to see him fired-up after his touchdown run. Shortly after that run, Manning then scored again with a 32-yard touchdown throw to Jordan Washington. The Longhorns are facing Sam Houston, who they are clear favorites over, but after an up-and-down start to the season, it's important to see Manning striking early and often in this game.