Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo Declares Himself Nation’s Best RB Following Heisman Pose
Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo put on a show in Saturday's Big 12 title game, carrying the ball 16 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a touchdown reception to the stat line as well in the Sun Devils' 45-19 win over the No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones.
The victory emphatically put the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff thanks to the heroic play of Skattebo, who has been one of college football's best running backs this season.
But if you ask Skattebo himself, there's not a better running back in the sport than he is, and he put the nation on notice in Saturday's win.
Skattebo hit the Heisman pose after one of his touchdowns on Saturday, and was asked about the celebration in the wake of the win.
"Nobody respects the fact that I'm the best running back in the country," Skattebo said after the victory. "I'm going to stand on that...whatever NFL takes me is going to get a gem."
Skattebo's not short on confidence, nor should he be, after he put on an incredible Saturday afternoon performance to help the Sun Devils capture the Big 12 title in their first season in the league.
Arizona State will be awaiting their seeding in the College Football Playoff when the field is set on Sunday. Skattebo will be playing a significant part in the Sun Devils' quest to capture a national title.