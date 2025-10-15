Arizona State Star Sam Leavitt Trending Towards Returning Saturday vs. Texas Tech
Arizona State star quarterback Sam Leavitt is trending towards returning to the lineup on Saturday against No. 7 Texas Tech, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Leavitt has practiced this week after missing last Saturday's 42–10 loss to Utah with a lower body injury, and has looked good enough that the team is expected to list him as probable on the injury report. Veteran Jeff Sims started in Leavitt's place and completed just 18 of his 38 passing attempts for 124 yards in the loss.
The Sun Devils are now 4–2 on the season and 2–1 in league play. Saturday's home tilt against the Red Raiders is a crucial one, and the return of Leavitt gives Arizona State a fighting chance against one of the best defenses in college football.
In five games this season, Leavitt has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns to three interceptions.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.