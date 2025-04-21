Arkansas' Madden Iamaleava, Nico Iamaleava's Brother, to Enter Transfer Portal
Nico Iamaleava recently transferred from Tennessee in a high-profile NIL dispute.
The Iamaleava transfer saga continues.
Not long after his brother Nico solidified his transfer to UCLA from Tennessee, prompting then-Bruins QB Joey Aguilar to become a Vol, Arkansas quarterback Madden Iamaleava has reportedly informed his program that he intends to enter the transfer portal, CBS Sports and 247 Sports writer Matt Zenitz reported Monday evening.
The younger Iamaleava is a true freshman and flipped to Arkansas in December after initially committing to—you guessed it—UCLA.
Madden Iamaleava was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and enrolled in Arkansas in January. His older brother, Nico, recently made waves for his high-profile departure from Tennessee after an NIL earnings dispute.
