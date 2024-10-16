Army's Jeff Monken Throws Fuel on Rivalry With Navy in National TV Appearance
This year's Army-Navy game has a chance to be one of the best service academy matchups in quite a while.
In fact, with both teams currently undefeated this season, the schools have an inside track of playing the American Conference Championship game, which due to Army's scheduling agreement upon joining the AAC, takes place one week prior to the traditional Army-Navy standalone game in early December.
So yes, there's a chance that Army and Navy could play in two consecutive weeks later this season due to a scheduling quirk. Once for the conference title, and again the following weekend for bragging rights.
Army head football coach Jeff Monken joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and was asked about the possibility of playing Navy twice, and took the opportunity to throw some friendly trash talk in the direction of the Naval Academy.
"Do they still have a football program at that school?" Monken quipped with a smile on his face. "We're gonna worry about this game this weekend and it's the only one we can do anything about. East Carolina's got a good football team, well-coached team and I assure you that's the only game we're concerning ourselves with right now."
College football fans love this traditional rivalry between Army and Navy, which could garner even more attention than usual late in the season due to its conference title and potential College Football Playoff implications.
Good for Monken for throwing some additional fuel on the fire.