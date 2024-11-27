Arthur Smith Named As Potential Candidate to Replace Mack Brown at North Carolina
One day after North Carolina fired coach Mack Brown following a 6–5 start to the season, multiple coaching candidates have popped up as possible replacements, including Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, On3 Sports' Andy Staples speculated Tuesday.
There's no confirmation that UNC is officially considering Smith as a candidate at this time.
Smith is an alum of UNC and later was hired as a graduate assistant there in 2006. He hasn't worked for the Tar Heels program since then. Smith has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL, aside from one season interning with Ole Miss. He was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons before being fired ahead of the 2024 season, which is when he later accepted the offensive coordinator role with the Steelers.
It would be quite the move for Smith since he doesn't have any collegiate experience as a head coach. But a homecoming in North Carolina appears to be a possibility.
Brown, 73, will still coach the Tar Heels this Saturday in the team's regular-season finale against NC State. It's unclear if he will coach in the team's bowl game.
Staples also listed Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, ESPN analyst Dan Mullen and Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell as other potential candidates to replace Brown.